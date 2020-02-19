‘Naidu bus yatra a diversionary tactic’

VIJAYAWADA

19 February 2020 23:23 IST

Jagan putting State back on track, says Lakshmi Parvathi

Telugu Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi on Wednesday alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘bus yatra’ was to divert people’s attention from cases booked against him. She termed the yatra ‘a damp squib.’

At a press conference, Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said while Mr. Naidu, along with his son Lokesh indulged in irregularities, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing all he could for the welfare of people through various schemes.

Advertising

Advertising

The Naidu government that had left the State in debts. In contrast, Mr. Jagan had created 4 lakh jobs by setting up village and ward secretariats.

‘Farmers are happy’

She said the TDP had not given unemployment dole for even one complete year and said there was no truth in Mr. Naidu’s claims that 340 farmers had committed suicide since the YSR Congress Party came to power. In fact, farmers, especially in Rayalaseema, were happy today as they had adequate water to irrigate their fields and received support price for their crops.

Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi lashed out at the Opposition leaders for ignoring the development happening in all sectors.

She said radical changes were ushered in the education and health sectors and to provide nutritious food to children, schemes such as ‘Goru Mudda’ were launched.

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu decried Mr. Naidu’s silence on the I-T searches on his former personal secretary Pendyala Srinivas.