Naidu burns copies of ‘anti-farmer’ GOs

VIJAYAWADA

14 January 2021 00:06 IST

No farmer in State is happy under Jagan’s indifferent rule, he alleges

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the “anti-farmer G.O.s” in the bonfire lit during the Bhogi and Sankranti celebrations.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu said that no farmer in the State was happy under the “indifferent rule” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‘Lies and half truths’

People, who were in the “grip of mass hysteria,” believed the lies of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and voted him to power, Mr. Naidu said, and alleged that the government was “spreading lies and half truths” to betray the people for the last 19 months.

It was unfortunate that the government was gearing up to fix meters to the farm pump-sets, he said, and quipped that “meters are required for the YSRCP offices to know how much that party leaders are looting through the sand, liquor, and mining mafia and house sites distribution.”

“It will help the people know how much is being plundered by the YSRCP leaders in real time. The common public are facing a miserable time because of the YSRCP leaders’ excesses,” he alleged.

Turning emotional, Mr. Naidu said, “I do not know what mistake I had committed. I had strived hard for the development of each and everyone. Forgive me if what I had done is a mistake.”

Mr. Naidu took part in the celebrations at Paritala in Krishna district. The TDP cadres burnt the copies of G.O.s.