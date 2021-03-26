Naidu brought LPS only to benefit his benamis: Sajjala

GUNTUR

‘He should cooperate with CID probe if he is not involved’

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had intentionally brought the land pooling scheme (LPS) to benefit his benamis and close associates, Adviser (Public Affairs) , Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged on Friday.

“The scam runs into more than ₹1 lakh crore, and part of it is the illegal transaction of assigned lands,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at the party central office here.

“Mr. Naidu’s aides had made agreements on lands by threatening the poor that compensation would not be given,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

Pointing out that G.O. 41 had been issued by the TDP government by amending the Land Pooling Act, he alleged that the intention was to benefit those who illegally grabbed the assigned lands from poor.

The G.O. also had the signature of Mr. Naidu, who was also the Chairman of CRDA, and former Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, the YSRCP leader said, and alleged that “Mr. Naidu is A-1 and Mr. Narayana A-2 in the case.”

“The TDP government had revealed about the capital in January 2015. But even before the official announcement, the TDP leaders and their aides had acquired lands in the region. Later, amendments were made to the Land Pooling Act in February 2016 by issuing G.O. 41, betraying the poor,” he alleged.

“If Mr. Naidu is not involved in the scam, he should cooperate with the CID, or be prepared to face penal action. Mr. Naidu’s interest was real estate and not capital. Had he been really keen on developing the capital city, he should have built it between Vijayawada and Guntur,” he said.