Naidu brought ‘Delhi mechanics’ to repair his cycle damaged in 2019 polls, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

May 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KORUKONDA (EAST GODAVARI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 7 (Tuesday) said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu brought the ‘Delhi mechanics’ to repair his cycle (the poll symbol of the TDP) which was dismantled by the people of Andhra Pradesh in 2019, in an apparent reference to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s election campaign in Rajamahendravaram on May 6 (Monday).

“After the party’s defeat in 2019 elections, Mr. Naidu has been trying to repair his cycle by joining hands with the Left parties, Jana Sena Party and finally with the Delhi (BJP). Mr. Naidu, with support from Delhi, conspired to create hurdles in the disbursement of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ahead of the elections. We had to move the court to implement the welfare schemes,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a public meeting at Korukonda in East Godavari district.

He said that Mr. Naidu and his Delhi aides were trying such tactics and intensified their efforts as the elections neared. “All the DBT schemes were certainly not planned, keeping the elections in mind. They were scheduled as per a calendar with specific budget allocations,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Will the beneficiaries of welfare pensions not vote for the YSRCP only because Mr. Naidu created hurdles for the doorstep delivery of pensions in the past two months? he asked.

“Nobody can stop the victory of your son. All the pending buttons (welfare schemes) will be pressed within a week after returning to power,” the Chief Minister told the voters.

“It is quite possible that Mr. Naidu will distribute cash for votes. I suggest you take the money and exercise your franchise in favour of the YSRCP. The money being spent to buy votes was once looted by Mr. Naidu anyway,” he told the voters.

