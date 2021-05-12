Naidu booked for ‘creating scare’ on COVID-19 strain

GUNTUR

12 May 2021 22:20 IST

A case has been registered against former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Arundelpet police station in the Guntur Urban Police District under IPC Sections 188, 505 (1), and 505 (2), and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005, basing on a complaint lodged by P. Anil Kumar, a lawyer.

In his complaint late on Tuesday, Mr. Anil Kumar accused Mr. Naidu of trying to “scare people by stating that the COVID-19 strain, N440K, is 15 times more dangerous and the rate at which it spreads is far quicker than the normal variants.”

“Mr. Naidu’s statement telecast in various channels has caused great agony and pain to the people,” he alleged.

Stating that the CCMB had made it clear that the variant was not dangerous, Mr. Anil Kumar said the statements of Mr. Naidu in the media were “intended to create panic among people.” The statements were also in violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Station House Officer D. Naresh Kumar said a case was registered.