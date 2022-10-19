Naidu blames YSRCP government for farmers’ woes in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is in the third position in terms of farmer suicides and second in tenant farmer suicides, says the Telugu Desam Party president

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu leaping over a canal at Nadendla village in Palnadu district during his inspection of crops damaged by recent heavy rains, on Wednesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that 3,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last more than three years of the YSRCP government and Andhra Pradesh is in the third position in terms of farmer suicides and second in tenant farmer suicides.

Addressing a public meeting at Nadendla village in Palnadu district after inspecting the crops destroyed by the recent rains, on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu attributed it to the State government’s negligence in mitigating the huge losses being incurred by the farmers due to natural calamities and vagaries of the market.

Mr. Naidu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was least bothered about the plight of the farmers, who were left with no option except to end their life because of distress and little help coming from the government.

Crop insurance

The local MLAs were not even visiting the fields to think what could be done to solve the problems. Mr. Naidu alleged that the State government had not paid crop insurance premium and failed in taking other remedial action that would enable the farmers earn minimum returns on their investments.

Instead, the government’s focus was on suppressing the dissenting voices, which posed a threat to democracy, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said people were eager to defeat the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections, and its rout would be worse in the event of early elections as it failed in developing the State and was resorting to attacks on the opposition parties in its bid to silence them.

He said there had been no employment generation ever since the YSRCP came to power. There was no section that had not suffered under the YSRCP rule, he asserted.

Mr. Naidu questioned whether Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had no right to visit Visakhapatnam and wondered if such was the fate of political parties, how would the people be safe, while re-emphasising the need for a concerted campaign against the YSRCP government to take the State forward.