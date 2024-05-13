GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu blames YSRCP for violence on polling day in Andhra Pradesh, urges ECI to take stringent action

Large voter turnout is proof of the ‘deep-seated aversion’ towards the YSRCP, he says, adding that the ruling party cadre resorted to violence due to fear of defeat

Published - May 13, 2024 06:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneshwari arriving at a polling station at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneshwari arriving at a polling station at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 13 (Monday) asserted that the large turnout of voters for the elections in Andhra Pradesh was proof of the “deep-seated aversion” towards the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Undeterred by the “violence perpetrated by the YSRCP leaders”, people came in large numbers to exercise their franchise, Mr. Naidu said in a release.

“It is due to the fear of losing the elections that the YSRCP leaders resorted to violence at Macherla, Railway Kodur, Punganuru, Mydukur, Amadalavalasa, Tadikonda and Yerragondapalem. The Election Commission of India (ECI) should take stern action against these unruly elements,” said the TDP national president.  

He stated that the assault of a voter at a polling station in Tenali by sitting MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar on being told to come in the queue reflected the arrogance of the YSRCP leaders. “The desperation of YSRCP leaders was evident from the trouble created by them from Srikakulam to Chittoor. These attacks amount to the YSRCP accepting defeat. The TDP agents were roughed up at several places,” he said.

The aggression of YSRCP Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Kilari Venkata Rosaiah at a polling station at Takkellapadu should be inquired into and action should be taken. People received IVRS calls in the name of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy even after polling began. It was a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, he alleged.  

Mr. Naidu further alleged that the vehicles of TDP candidates Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and Julakanti Brahma Reddy were damaged by YSRCP activists and that voters were intimidated at a polling booth in Tadipatri. All these incidents of violence should be dealt with firmly, the TDP chief appealed to the ECI. 

He accused the YSRCP of systematically implementing conspiracies and hindering the people from voting freely and held the police responsible for the violence.

“Delay on the part of the authorities in responding to the complaints of opposition parties is unacceptable. Peace and security must be maintained. The ECI should address the issues promptly,” he said.

