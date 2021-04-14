Naidu blames YSRCP for stone-throwing incident

NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that none could harm him as he had the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

As the campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection hotted up, he blamed the ruling YSR Congress Party for the stone-throwing incident in Tirupati on Monday.“'I have been targeted by tainted Ministers in the YSRCP Government who feared poll debacle,” he alleged.

Addressing an election rally in Gudur town in SPSR Nellore district, he recalled that with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara he had survived an assassination bid by Left wing extremists when he was Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Taking strong objection to the way the police investigated the case, he said instead of nabbing the culprits, police had served notice on him. “I am astonished at the way the probe is being conducted in a case relating to a person who has been Chief Minister for 14 years,” he said.

“'Stones were rained at us. Some sustained bleeding injuries. Despite all this, police are asking for evidence,” he lamented, adding that he would not be cowed down by such attacks.