Naidu blames YSRCP leaders for the spread of COVID-19 in the State

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has squarely blamed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for the spread of coronavirus in the State.

‘Potential super spreaders’

Mr. Naidu, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said the YSRCP leaders turned out to be potential super spreaders. He tweeted: “Shocked to see the YSRCP leaders turning out to be potential “Super Spreaders” of the #CoronaVirus. Breaking Lock down regulations, hundreds of YSRCP party leaders & cadre led by Vizag MP and a Minister gathered at a function hall today. At the same function hall, @ysjagan govt has arranged a make-shift quarantine centre where several people are awaiting their #Covid-19 test results. Such inter-mingling will increase the risk of exposure to the virus which may lead to an exponential rise in positive cases.”

Later, in an open letter to the public, the former Chief Minister alleged that the virus was spreading due to the irresponsibility and negligence of the YSRCP leaders. The COVID-19 intensity has gone up as the ruling party members did not follow the rules even in containment zones. It is the reason for positive cases in Raj Bhavan and in the MP’s family, he pointed out.

‘Follow guidelines’

Further, Mr. Naidu said initially they made light of COVID-19. “They even advised that paracetamol and bleaching powder were enough to control the spread of coronavirus. Now, they are saying that coronavirus is part and parcel of human life. At this juncture, the people are requested to follow the guidelines, maintain social distance and take proper health care,” he added.