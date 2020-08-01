Naidu blames State govt. for Kurichedu deaths

VIJAYAWADA

01 August 2020 00:05 IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of 10 persons after they allegedly consumed sanitiser, at Kurichedu in Prakasam district.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Naidu held the State government responsible for the deaths.

“The government has failed to rein in the liquor mafia, which is under the control of the ruling YSRCP. The prices of liquor have been increased by 300%, and the government is selling only substandard brands. Illegal liquor supply from other States has gone up. The YSRCP cadres are serving as mobile belt shops. Illicit liquor brewing is going on unabated. The Assembly Speaker himself has said that the State has become a haven for illicit liquor. The government should provide relief to victims’ families,” Mr. Naidu said.