Naidu blames negligence of officials for Annamayya reservoir disaster

TDP chief offers ₹25 lakh ex gratia upon coming to power

Telugu Desam Party president and Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu has attributed the submergence of villages downstream of Annamayya project in Rajampet constituency to official negligence and called it a case of “administrative failure”.

Mr. Naidu, who visited the flood-hit areas in Nandaluru town and later at the project site on Tuesday, offered to pay an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the kin of the deceased upon coming to power. He said the loss of lives and property in the 10 villages near the project could have been avoided with foresight and timely action. Accompanied by TDP State general secretary Batyala Chengalrayudu, Mr. Naidu visited Pulapathuru, Mandapalli and Gundluru villages in Rajampet mandal. Many people got washed away due to the water overflowing from the reservoir, which he squarely blamed on ‘indifference’ on part of the government.

He said the TDP would provide ₹1 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ₹20,000 to every affected household as “immediate relief”.

The TDP leader also announced to get a wall built around the Annamayya project, on the lines of the one in Visakhapatnam, to safeguard the villages.

He accused the local ruling party leaders of “dabbling with” the water bodies for the sake of the sand reaches, which he said led to the deaths.

“The Assembly did not allocate sufficient time to discuss public issues, but the members debated unwanted things. What will you do if someone speaks ill of the women in your family?” he asked, turning towards the women, who vociferously spoke in his support.

TDP Kadapa parliamentary constituency in-charge M. Linga Reddy, Railway Kodur convener K. Viswanatha Naidu, MLA candidate M. Narasimha Prasad and others accompanied Mr. Naidu.