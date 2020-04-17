Naidu blames govt. for most part of State turning red zone

Close on the heels of the Union Health Ministry releasing the data of the districts classified as red zones that mentioned many from the State, the Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu turned to Twitter holding the State government responsible for the same. Mr. Naidu alleged that it was a man-made disaster.

“84% of Andhra Pradesh’s districts have been designated as red zones by the @MoHFW_INDIA. Courtesy: @ysjagan’s incompetence, negligence and focus on politicking (read: elections, removal of SEC etc.) rather than public health. This is turning out to be a man-made disaster,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Naidu even posted a letter written by him to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Naidu termed the official health bulletins as ‘bogus’ as it was a ‘premeditated plan to give false reports to the Central government with ulterior political motives’. There was no consistency in the data being disseminated. Health bulletin, health secretary, Dashboard provide different figures, he alleged.

‘Forced donations’

Mr. Naidu accused the YSR Congress leaders of resorting to forcible collections from businessmen, traders, industrialists and farmers who were facing the brunt of the lockdown. It was highly objectionable and atrocious on the part of YSRCP leaders to make forcible collections for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) at a time when all sections of society were facing untold hardships like never before in this epidemic lockdown crisis. Donations should be voluntary but not collected by force, he said.

‘Funds diverted’

Stating that the government had itself shown ₹30,000 crore more revenue, Mr. Naidu said there were huge Central funds received through devolutions, 14th Finance Commission and COVID relief funds. The State government was diverting the funds without giving financial support to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus, he alleged.

“Unfortunately, YSRCP leaders are collecting commissions even in the distribution of ₹1,000 aid and groceries. The relief has been denied to 25 lakh poor people whose ration cards were removed on political grounds,” he said.