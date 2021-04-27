Naidu blames govt. for COVID deaths in hospitals

VIJAYAWADA

27 April 2021 01:15 IST

‘Officials should focus on providing beds, oxygen, Remdesivir’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock and grief over the death of COVID patients due to lack of timely oxygen supply at Maharaja Hospital in Vizianagaram.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Naidu said the State government’s inefficiency came to the fore with its inability to provide oxygen to the patients battling for their lives in the government hospitals. The Ministers had remained silent spectators. The situation was deteriorating in all the 13 districts with scarcity of oxygen beds, he said.

The government was not providing the correct information with regard to the facilities for COVID patients in hospitals. On the COVID dashboard, it was being shown that oxygen beds were vacant and plenty of them were available. But when patients were taken to the respective hospitals, they were not being admitted citing oxygen shortage, he said.

The officials should focus on providing beds, oxygen and Remdesivir injections in order to prevent the situation from going out of control. A new confidence should have to be created among the people, he said.