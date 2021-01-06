Naidu blames govt. for attacks on temples

‘Jagan encouraging conversions; honorarium being paid to pastors illegal’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the government for attacks on Hindu temples and desecration of idols.

“The government’s attitude and approach is hurting the sentiments of not just the Hindus but also Muslims. Attacks on Hindus and Muslims have been on the rise ever since YSRCP came to power in the State,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the party State general body meeting on Tuesday.

Alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging conversions in the State, Mr. Naidu said, “The Chief Minister is a Christian. I am not faulting that. I believe in Lord Venkateswara Swamy. But attacks should not be allowed on religious institutions of other faiths. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to continue as Chief Minister even for a minute if he fails to prevent the attacks.”

Accusing the government of paying an honorarium of ₹5,000 each to pastors illegally, Mr. Naidu wondered “how can the YSRCP leaders extend Christmas greetings from Tirumala and how can the police organise Christmas celebrations in police stations.”

Claiming that temples had not been attacked either during his tenure as Chief Minister or during the term of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, the TDP president said that the Tadepalligudem incident had been addressed immediately.

“In fact, 18 Chief Ministers had ruled Andhra Pradesh in the past, and temples were safe during their terms. In contrast, more than 140 temples have been vandalised during the 19-month-rule of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Mr. Naidu said.

Neither the Chief Minister, nor the Home Minister, nor the DGP visited the temples that were vandalised, he alleged.

The government and the police are more interested in filing cases against the opposition leaders than nabbing the actual culprits, he said.