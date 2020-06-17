Naidu blames government for second surgery on Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA

17 June 2020 23:18 IST

TDP lodges complaint with NHRC, accuses YSRCP of pursuing politics of vengeance

TDP national President N. Chandrababu Naidu has held the State government responsible for the “deterioration” in the health of party deputy leader in the Assembly K. Atchannaidu.

Reacting to reports in a section of the media on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said a second surgery had become necessary because Mr. Atchannaidu was made to sit and travel for 21 hours despite his delicate health following the first surgery.

Mr. Naidu enquired about Mr. Atchannaidu’s health from the Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Guntur, who said a second surgery was performed on the TDP leader as bleeding did not stop.

‘Undemocratic arrests’

Meanwhile, the TDP complained to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the “undemocratic and inhuman arrests” of its leaders Mr. K. Atchannaidu, former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy.

While TDP MLA N. Ramanaidu lodged a complaint regarding the arrest of Mr. Atchannaidu, MLC G. Srinivasulu complained against the arrest of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and his son.

The TDP leaders told the NHRC that the YSRCP government was pursuing politics of vengeance, leading to gross violations of human rights. “False cases are being filed to harass and persecute the Opposition TDP leaders,” they alleged, and termed the recent arrests as politically motivated.

The TDP further alleged that the ACB and the police were not following the principles of natural justice. “They are merely acting at the behest of the YSRCP,” it alleged.

“Leaders who do not succumb to the YSRCP’s arm-twisting tactics are being harassed with false cases and arrests. In a very inhuman way, Mr. Atchannaidu was arrested and forced to travel for 21 hours. As a result, he had to undergo a surgery for the second time,” the TDP alleged.