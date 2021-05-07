Naidu blamed for ‘new curbs’ on A.P. people travelling to Delhi, Odisha

GUNTUR

07 May 2021 23:08 IST

CCMB has already clarified that the ‘N440K’ strain is neither deadly nor new: Sajjala

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has lashed out at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “spreading falsehood” over the new strain of COVID-19, N440K, as a result of which the governments of Delhi and Odisha have imposed restrictions on the people travelling from Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Mr. Naidu’s aim was to defame the government.

“Thanks to Mr. Naidu’s malicious propaganda, the governments of Delhi and Odisha have imposed new restrictions on the people travelling from Andhra Padesh. People visiting these State will now have to be in quarantine for 14 days,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“Mr. Naidu lacks knowledge in science or medicine. The CCMB Director has said that ‘N440K’ is not a deadly one and that is it not new as it has already been found in States such as Kerala and Karnataka,” said Mr. Reddy.

‘Cases should be filed’

Accusing Mr. Naidu of portraying people of Andhra Pradesh as “super spreaders,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that cases should be filed against the TDP president for spreading rumours.

“As Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Naidu has to give advice to the government. But it has become a habit for him to criticise whatever the government does. He is staying in his luxury house in Telangana, and is trying to gain mileage by politicising sensitive issues,” he said.

Referring to the steps being taken by the government to check the spread of virus, Mr. Reddy said that besides taking all measures and constantly reviewing the situation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had written letters to the Union government seeking adequate supply of vaccine doses.

“Andhra Pradesh has administered a record 6 lakh doses in a single and has the capacity to continue it if enough doses are supplied,” he said.