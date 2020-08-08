Naidu behaving like a political novice: Sajjala

‘YSRCP given absolute mandate on the plank of decentralisation’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is behaving like a political novice by saying that YSRCP leaders should seek a fresh mandate, Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

“It is a known fact that the YSRCP has been given absolute mandate on the plank of decentralisation of administration. It is, therefore, moving ahead with its decision to set up three capitals — in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu is seeking the resignation of qualified legislators for his meaningless ends out of innocence, ignorance, or arrogance. People know how Mr. Naidu had created a hype that Amaravati would be a dream capital and how the farmers were deceived in the name of land pooling. He is now demanding the resignation of democratically elected legislators for a cause dear to him — to foster the interests of his real estate coterie,” Mr. Reddy said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. jagan Mohan Reddy was given a decisive mandate on the plank of decentralised development. Where is the question of neglecting Amaravati, which is planned to be made the Legislative capital? If Mr. Naidu is so particular, let all his 23 MLAs resign and face the music,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.