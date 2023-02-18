Naidu attempted to disrupt peace in Konaseema, alleges Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister 

February 18, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had on February 17 attempted to disrupt peace and harmony in Konaseema by conducting an unscheduled public meeting at Balabhadrapuram and violating G.O. No.1, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna alleged on February 18 (Saturday).

There was a clash between the police and the TDP supporters during the ‘Idem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ campaign by Mr. Naidu at the village, the Minister said while addressing the media here.

The district police were forced to prevent the public meeting, which was conducted by Mr. Naidu on Balabhadrapuram road in “violation of the permission granted for the campaign.”

“The police have not prevented Mr. Naidu from conducting a public meeting at any safe and designated location,” he said, and added that the police had to stop the meeting to avoid any untoward incident and also to enforce G.O. No.1.

“We are concerned about the innocent lives that will be at risk during such unplanned public meetings. Mr. Naidu’s call for non-cooperation with the police at the Anaparthi meeting is aimed at disrupting peace and harmony,” he alleged.