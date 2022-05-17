Naidu asks TDP cadre to be ready for ‘early polls’ in A.P.

‘A strong anti-government wave is sweeping the State’

The TDP has emerged as a pillar of assurance for the people, says N. Chandrababu Naidu.

‘A strong anti-government wave is sweeping the State’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the party cadre to get ready for ‘early polls’.

“Elections are likely to be held in the State early. Cadres and leaders should be prepared for this. We should get ready to face any challenge,” he said while addressing the cadres during a teleconference on Tuesday.

The TDP president said that all sections of people were facing problems under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. “A strong anti-government wave is sweeping the State. At this juncture, people are looking at the TDP as a hope,” said Mr. Naidu.

The ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign launched by the TDP against the hike in taxes has evoked a good response from the people. “This is a clear indication of the huge anti-government sentiment. On the other hand, the YSRCP’s Gadapa Gadapaku programme met a backlash. The TDP has emerged as a pillar of assurance for the people,” said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP president said that the ‘unpopularity’ of the YSRCP rule was evident among all sections and in all regions of the State.

“The TDP leaders should move closer to the people and be prepared to meet any challenge,” he added.