Andhra Pradesh

Naidu asks partymen to gear up for budget session

‘Highlight plight of farmers and corruption’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chadrababu Naidu has asked the party leaders to gear up for the coming budget session.

During a conference with the party MLAs and in-charges through video link on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu asked the later to expose the ‘misdeeds of the YSRCP government’ in the Assembly.

“Farmers and the poor are leading miserable lives under the YSRCP rule. Injustice is being meted out to common man due to scrapping of schemes,” he said.

Land acquisition

The TDP chief alleged the government has cancelled 5,721 pattas issued to beneficiaries during the TDP rule. “The YSRCP leaders have swindled ₹1600 crore in the name of land acquisition. In Tanuku town alone, irregularities worth ₹14 crore have taken place. Relative of a Minister wrote a letter to the Chief Minister in this regard,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

Accusing the YSRCP leaders of amassing wealth by illegall means, Mr. Naidu said, “the ruling party leaders haven’t left even COVID testing kits and bleaching powder. All these issues need to be highlighted in the Assembly,” he said. The TDP chief called upon the party leaders to highlight the plights of farmers.

In an oblique reference to former Minister Siddha Raghava Rao, who is all set to join the YSRCP, the TDP chief asked the party members to be wary of the ‘betrayers’.

Laterite mining

Raising the allegations of Chief Minister extending lease and sanctioning water to his own company, some TDP leaders said that it was an unfortunate decision.

“The 50-year mining lease extension for Saraswathi Power Industry at Dachepalli is a burning instance of misuse of power,” they said.

Referring to laterite mines in Visakhapatnam Agency, the TDP leaders alleged that the ruling party has monopolised entire process by threatening and blackmailing the existing companies with false cases. A systematic attempt is being made to strik at the financial roots of TDP sympathisers. Fines imposed on the companies of Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and other YSRCP leaders were cancelled. The medical college managements were being harassed on the pretext that they were TDP sympathisers, they pointed out.

