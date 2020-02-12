Naidu asks party mento ‘stand like a rock’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked party leaders and cadres to stand by people notwithstanding any pressure.

“For the future of the next generation, stand like a rock. Activate workers in every village,” he said.

Mr. Naidu was addressing an extended meeting of the party on Tuesday.

The TDP chief said he wanted to develop all cities but the present government was “destroying” the State. The CRDA repeal Bill and Decentralisation Bill would cause hurdles in the development of the State. There is no logic in the three capitals idea. It only a ruse to carry out a witch-hunt against the TDP government. The former Chief Minister claimed that the decision to build the capital at Amaravati was based on the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee.

The YSR Congress was not implementing the promises made to the public in the run-up to the elections in letter and spirit. The schemes and programmes such as Navaratnalu, Rythu Bharosa, Amma vodi etc were watered down. The government was not extending the assistance as promised, he said.

Pat for MLCs

In 1984, it was an agitation to save democracy. Now, it was to save Amaravati. Then MLAs were heroes, now MLCs. They remain in the hearts of the people forever by proving that money and posts were not important. One has to take inspiration from them and strive to save the future of the State, he said.

TDP State president Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao spoke.