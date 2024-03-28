Naidu asks Muslim minorities not to believe in false propaganda against NDA

March 28, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - MADANAPALLE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that Muslim minorities will not face any injustice under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime.

Addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Madanapalle in Annamayya district, Mr. Naidu urged the minorities not to believe the false propaganda against the NDA regime. He assured them that their lives would witness progress and development in all areas.

Mr. Naidu also listed various developmental activities that were carried out for the minorities during the earlier TDP regimes. He further stated that once in power, all the pending developmental works such as Shadi Khanas would be completed, and the schemes that were shelved would be resumed.

Mr. Naidu threw a challenge to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding his direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes, alleging corruption behind them. He challenged Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to come for a debate on the real beneficiaries and to what extent the funds were grounded in reality.

Mr. Naidu accused Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and his son and Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy and brother and Tamballapalle MLA Dwarakanatha Reddy of looting the mineral wealth of the Madanapalle region. He also alleged that the YSRCP leaders had resorted to indiscriminate land-grabbing in Madanapalle. They even tryed to grab the lands belonging to BT College, the TDP chief alleged.

Mr. Naidu further said that Madanapalle would be made the district headquarters. He said that the Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region would be completed soon after coming to power.

Earlier, at the Praja Galam meeting in Puttur of Nagari Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu promised not to burden people with taxes. He said there would be no increase in power tariffs for the next five years if the NDA came to power, he said.

Mr. Naidu announced that all Anna Canteens, which had been closed by the YSRCP government, would be reopened.

Referring to the issues faced by the predominant weaver community in the Nagari Municipality, Mr. Naidu said their demands would be considered on priority basis.

