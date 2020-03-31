Naidu asks Jagan to holdonline all-party meeting

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to convene an all-party meeting through online facility to discuss the measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Suggestions of all parties should be taken and decisions taken accordingly, he said.

Mr. Naidu, in the letter, said decentralised distribution of essential commodities at the doorstep was the need of the hour. The distribution of ration for ration cardholders had gone wrong and one old woman died during the process.

“Hence, we once again reiterate that the government has to immediately chalk out a plan for decentralised distribution of essential commodities at the doorstep utilising the 4.5 lakh-strong volunteer network.” This would also prevent people from coming into contact with each other, he said.

‘Help people deal with emotional distress’

In addition to the financial distress, many people are on the verge of nervous breakdown and counselling and necessary assistance should be extended to them. A financial assistance of ₹ 5,000 should be extended to each household , he said.

The government has to address key issues such as minimum support price to horticulture, aquaculture, sericulture and poultry farmers. Those who cultivated crops such as paddy and pulses during rabi should get a fair price for the produce. The government has to take immediate measures to save the farmers, he said.

Supply of proper personal protection equipment to frontline warriors, increase in medical infrastructure was required.

It had come to the TDP’s notice that more than 700 people from Andhra Pradesh attended a programme organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi from March 15 to 17. The government should take steps to trace the participants and conduct COVID tests. The government should realise that any complacency on its part would lead to a catastrophic situation, he warned.