Naidu ‘appalled’ at treatment of people suspected of contracting COVID

VIJAYAWADA

17 July 2020 23:26 IST

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern over the way people suspected to have contracted COVID-19 were being treated by the government.

Turning to Twitter on Friday, Mr. Naidu said, “Appalled to see the suspected Covid patients being herded into a waiting 108 ambulance like animals leading to wider spread. If all the 108 publicity amounts to this, then I’m afraid AP Govt will fail its people as numbers mount. God save Andhra Pradesh!”

The TDP chief shared a video that showed how elderly man suspected to have contracted COVID refused to board a fully packed ambulance. But the 108 staff insisted on him to adjust in the vehicle. For some time, the person argued and tried to board the vehicle. As there were too many people inside, the elderly man was forced to stand on the stair leaving one door open. The ambulance staff did not bother to make another trip. They simply drove the vehicle ahead with its rear door still open and exposing the patients to risk.

It may be recalled that people suspected to have contracted the virus were complaining about the late arrival of 108 ambulances in several instances leading to serious health risks.