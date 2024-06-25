Naidu announces ₹100-crore action plan for his Kuppam constituency

Describing his Kuppam Assembly constituency as a laboratory, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that his government was committed to distributing the fruits of the experiments all over the State.

Addressing a public meeting here on June 25 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu announced that a ₹100-crore action plan was ready for a historic development of Kuppam. He announced the creation of two new mandals - Rallabuduguru and Mallanur - in the constituency, in addition to the existing four — Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Gudupalle, and Shantipuram. “An allocation of ₹10 crore for each mandal will be made for their holistic development. Each major panchayat will get ₹2 crore, and minor panchayat ₹1 crore,” he said.

Saying that his visit to Kuppam was to thank the people, Mr. Naidu said that he would desire to be born as the son of the soil in his next birth, “for having elected me for eight consecutive terms whether I campaigned here or not”, he said.

The Chief Minister said that steps would be taken to augment milk production from the present 4 lakh litres per day to 10 lakh litres in Kuppam.

Apart from promising to renew the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), he said that the proposed airstrip project in Kuppam, which was shelved by the YSRCP government, would be revived and cargo services would be introduced to different parts of the globe.

“Kuppam would be permanently freed from drought, by early completion of the Handri Neeva project canal and construction of summer storage tanks at Yamiganipalle and Maadanapalli villages. Check-dams will be built across the Palar river,” Mr. Naidu said, resolving to give a new lease of life to the region by bringing more pulp industries and cold storage facilities for horticulture crops.

A farmers’ forum would be created to bring revolutionary changes in marketing for the benefit of floriculture, sericulture, and fruit cultivation. Steps would be taken to make the Palamaner-Krishnagiri road via Kuppam, a four-lane project.

The Chief Minister said that all the households in Kuppam would get drinking water tap connections soon and approach roads would be laid to the farmlands. The Kuppam Municipality would also get an outer ring road. The NTR Sujala Sravanti scheme would be restarted in Kuppam, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister arrived by a helicopter near Ramakuppam and inspected the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti branch canal works. Senior officials of the Irrigation Department apprised him of the present status of the project.

En route to Kuppam, Mr. Naidu received a tumultuous welcome from the villagers at various junctions.

