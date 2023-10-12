Naidu and Pawan have no bond with Andhra Pradesh or its people, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

October 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - SAMARLAKOTA (EAST GODAVARI)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 12 (Thursday) said the three-time Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan “live in Hyderabad in the neighbouring State as they share no bond and affection with Andhra Pradesh and its people.”

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing a public meeting after participating in the mass housewarming ceremony of the houses built in the YSR Colony under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme at Samarlakota in Kakinada district.

“Mr. Naidu had served as Chief Minister for 14 years. He has been representing Kuppam in the Legislative Assembly for 35 years. However, he does not own a house anywhere in Andhra Pradesh. He has not been living in the State for the last more than four years. However, he is being sighted for the last one month in Rajamahendravaram (central jail),” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Similarly, Mr. Naidu’s son Lokesh, actor N. Balakrishna, Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Ramoji Rao (Eenadu Group chairman) reside in the neighbouring Telangana. Mr. Naidu and his supporters look at Andhra Pradesh only to loot and share the proceeds,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

‘Pawan has no respect for tradition’

In a verbal attack on the personal life of the JSP president, the Chief Minister said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s permanent residence is in Hyderabad. But he often changes his ‘Illalu’ (wife). He has married three times. His marital life reflects how he disrespects the tradition of marriage. One cannot be a responsible leader, or ruler if he doesn’t respect the traditions.”

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has adopted the use-and-throw policy as he doesn’t claim any association with the two places, Bhimavaram and Gajuawaka, from where he unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 elections,” the Chief Minister added.

Continuing his tirade, the Chief Minister said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan is a trader who is engaged in selling his fans and his own community for his political mileage. He doesn’t share any association with his own community as well.”

“Mr. Naidu and his team cannot claim that SCs, BCs and Kapus are their own people. They lack credibility and values,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and added that the YSRCP government, on the contrary, had been delivering welfare schemes at the doorstep of the poor people and fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the 2019 election manifesto.

“The welfare schemes are being implemented with zero corruption,” he asserted.