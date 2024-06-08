ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu and Lokesh behind attacks on YSRCP leaders, alleges Perni Nani

Published - June 08, 2024 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The TDP national president has asked the DGP to let the police remain mute spectators even as ‘TDP and JSP goons’ assaulted YSRCP leaders and their families across the State, the former MLA alleges; he also accuses the police of inaction

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Police forces deployed at the house of former YSRCP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Former YSRCP legislator Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Saturday alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to let the police remain mute spectators even as the “TDP and JSP goons” attacked YSRCP leaders and their families across the State from June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were several instances of criminals assaulting the YSRCP leaders in the presence of the police personnel, Mr. Nani alleged while addressing the media at Machilipatnam.

The former MLAs in Krishna district would lodge a complaint thereof with the Superintendent of Police, and if the attacks continued, there would be no option for the victims except to retaliate in self-defence, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nani said the State plunged into chaos after the NDA allies won the elections, and there was every danger of it becoming “another Bihar” if the police failed in discharging their duties and that rowdy-sheeters and criminals were behaving like police officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a consequence, the YSRCP leaders, including former MLAs, were feeling insecure as their houses came under attack, he said. Even some police officers were beaten up, and instead of registering cases against the offenders, the police framed charges against the victims, the former Minister alleged.

This was all because of the free run given to the anti-social elements by Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh. “If the situation continues due to police inaction, the YSRCP will approach the High Court,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US