Naidu and Lokesh behind attacks on YSRCP leaders, alleges Perni Nani

Former YSRCP legislator Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Saturday alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to let the police remain mute spectators even as the “TDP and JSP goons” attacked YSRCP leaders and their families across the State from June 4.

There were several instances of criminals assaulting the YSRCP leaders in the presence of the police personnel, Mr. Nani alleged while addressing the media at Machilipatnam.

The former MLAs in Krishna district would lodge a complaint thereof with the Superintendent of Police, and if the attacks continued, there would be no option for the victims except to retaliate in self-defence, he said.

Mr. Nani said the State plunged into chaos after the NDA allies won the elections, and there was every danger of it becoming “another Bihar” if the police failed in discharging their duties and that rowdy-sheeters and criminals were behaving like police officers.

As a consequence, the YSRCP leaders, including former MLAs, were feeling insecure as their houses came under attack, he said. Even some police officers were beaten up, and instead of registering cases against the offenders, the police framed charges against the victims, the former Minister alleged.

This was all because of the free run given to the anti-social elements by Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh. “If the situation continues due to police inaction, the YSRCP will approach the High Court,” he said.