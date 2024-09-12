ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu and Jagan have neglected Yeleru modernisation project, alleges Sharmila

Published - September 12, 2024 07:05 pm IST - PEDDAPURAM

It was Rajasekhara Reddy who had kick-started the project by allocating ₹135 crore, says the APCC president

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Modernisation of the Yeleru irrigation system has been neglected by both the YSRCP and TDP governments in the last one decade, alleges A.P. Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila.

The APCC leader visited the areas affected by the Yeleru floods in the Peddapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Kondrukota village, Ms. Sharmila said Mr. Naidu and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy were not as committed to modernising the irrigation system as was her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“It was YSR who had kick-started the modernisation project by allocating ₹135 crore. The project has not been taken forward since then,” said Ms. Sharmila.

On ₹10,000 being offered per acre as compensation for crop loss, Ms. Sharmila demanded that it be increased to ₹25,000 given the input cost spent on paddy cultivation during Kharif-2024.

