Naidu an event manager, says Muttamsetti

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is an event manager, and this week’s event has been ‘Chalo Atmakuru’, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

It was the TDP that had started the culture of political violence and murders in Atmakuru, the Minister has alleged.

Speaking after inaugurating the YSR Kreeda Vikasa Kendra, a multi-discipline indoor and outdoor stadium, at Penukonda on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the people had rejected the politics of violence.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to maintain peace in all possible ways, he said.

“Peeved at its drubbing in the recent elections, the TDP is looking for some alibi or the other to instigate people and create disorder in society,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

‘Act of street rowdies’

Terming the ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ programme as an “act of street rowdies,” the Minister said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would never stoop to that level.

“It is unfortunate that the TDP does not have the patience to wait for at least six months before criticising the ruling party. Incidents of personal rivalry are being given a political colour and publicised as political feuds,” the Minister said.

Stating that the government was committed to working for the welfare of the people, he said 19 bills had been passed/introduced in the first 14 days of the inaugural Assembly sessions.

Corruption was detected in Polavaram and in allocation of sand. The government was trying to put in place a transparent policy.

“When I was in the TDP, I told Mr. Naidu about corruption, but he did not bother. It is a good decision to go for reverse tendering for Amaravati and Polavaram,” the Minister said.