Naidu, allies spreading lies to cover up failure to implement poll promises: YSRCP chief Jagan

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) criticised the government for stating that the growth rate had plummeted during the YSRCP term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while reeling out statistics, asserted that the State’s performance was far better than any other State during the YSRCP rule.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the State’s growth rate was 13.5% during his tenure in 2014–19, and it dropped to 10.6% in 2019-24. There was no COVID-19 during the TDP tenure. The growth rate decreased across the country during the pandemic,” he argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite two years of COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh’s growth was better than the national average in the manufacturing and other sectors,” the former Chief Minister said.

“The socio-economic survey tabled in the Assembly speaks volumes. Yet, the NDA government was slinging mud and speaking ill about the YSRCP government handling the State’s finances,” he alleged.

He termed as false the coalition government’s claim of a “sharp decline” in the per capita income during the YSRCP term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said during 2014-19, the TDP government had drawn ₹28,457 crore, which was over and above the FRBM limit. This had a negative impact later, he said.

Despite all the shortcomings, the YSRCP government performed better in terms of compounded annual growth, per capita income, and growth rate, he said.

The YSRCP chief accused Mr. Naidu and his associates of spreading blatant lies in an organised manner to mislead people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Naidu and his team are moving earth and heaven to cover-up the inefficiency of the government in implementing the Super Six and other poll promises,” he said.

The NDA government could not fulfil “small promises” such as free bus travel for women and three free LPG cylinders in a year, leave alone major promises with more financial involvement., Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the six months in office, it could not provide a single job, he alleged. “In contrast, we provided 1.3 lakh jobs in the village secretariats and inducted 2.66 lakh volunteers, besides taking RTC employees into the government fold,” he added.

“The NDA government laid off volunteers and sacked 15,000 jobs in the beverage corporation,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.