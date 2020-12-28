Naidu, aides creating legal hurdles in house site distribution: Jagan

CHITTOOR

28 December 2020 18:21 IST

CM launches ‘Pedalandiriki Illu’ scheme in Chittoor district

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday blamed Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his aides for stalling the distribution of house sites in Amaravati, Visakhaptnam, Rajamahendravaram and other places, by obtaining stay orders from courts against the process.

Addressing a public meeting at Uranduru village of Srikalahasti mandal, 35 km from Tirupati, after launching the “Pedalandiriki Illu” scheme, the Chief Minister said that he felt “hurt” with Mr. Naidu’s “mindless acts” of placing hurdles in the implementation of welfare schemes initiated by the YSR Congress Party government.

“As per 44 of the Constitutional amendment, the right to property has been made a legal right. But, they (Naidu and his aides) are undoing the spirit behind the amendment,” Mr. Jagan said. He said he was puzzled at the way the schemes meant for the poor were stayed by courts.

Mr. Jagan alleged that in the name of “demographic imbalance”, the TDP leaders had got a stay order on the distribution of house sites at Amaravati, affecting the fortunes of 54,000 beneficiaries. Interestingly, Mr. Jagan referred to Amaravati as “so-called capital”. He said while 1.8 lakh beneficiaries were affected due to stay orders from courts in Visakhapatnam, it was 27,000 in Rajahmundry. He said 34,000 more house sites identified from lands of APIIC were caught in legal battles.

Mr. Jagan said the State government had given three options to the beneficiaries of house sites regarding construction of pucca houses under TIDCO. They were: providing the material and labour costs to beneficiaries by the government, release of funds as per progress of construction works, and thirdly the government itself would undertake construction and hand over the finished unit to the beneficiaries.

All the colonies coming up would be provided with modern facilities such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras, community halls, schools, secretariats, parks and other amenities. “The government is committed to fulfilling the election promise of constructing 25 lakh houses, and now we will surpass the figure,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister observed that as the “Pedalandiriki Illu” involved construction activity worth over ₹25,000 crore, it would generate a massive economic activity and augment the State GDP, besides providing work to about 30 different fields.

Mr. Jagan said that as per market value, each site measuring one cent near Srikalahasti meant for the target group, would cost ₹7 lakh. He said while 15 lakh units would be constructed in the first phase, the remaining 31.7 lakh units would be taken up in the second phase.

Earlier, the Chief Minster arrived at Renigunta airport by special flight and reached Uranduru by helicopter, where he unveiled the pylon of the “Pedalandiriki Illu” scheme.