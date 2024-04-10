GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu advises village, ward volunteers not to buckle under YSRCP pressure and resign

The TDP supremo promises to double their salary to ₹10,000 upon the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance coming to power; he also offers old-age pension to BCs at the age of 50

April 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI)

T. Appala Naidu
TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan during their campaign at Tanuku in West Godavari district on Wednesday..

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the village / ward volunteers not to resign from their post buckling under the pressure being exerted by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Mr. Naidu, along with JSP president Pawan Kalyan, was addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Tanuku in West Godavari district on April 10 (Wednesday).

“Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao says that the volunteer system does not exist in Andhra Pradesh now. Only 2% of the village / ward volunteers have resigned so far. I appeal to the remaining volunteers not to submit their resignation and involve in the election campaign.”

“The alliance will offer a bright future for the volunteers. We will continue the volunteer system. They will also be given ₹10,000 per month,” he said.

If the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was voted to power, the first signature would be on the conduct of Mega DSC to recruit teachers, Mr. Naidu said.

Alleging that the ruling YSRCP was trying to beak the bond between the TDP and JSP, Mr. Naidu said, “I have a very cordial and strong relationship with Mr. Pawan Kalyan. We have to be wary about the fake online campaign being run by the YSRCP that aims at sabotaging our relationship.”

The TDP supremo exhorted the voters to choose whether they wanted the “destructive policies” pursued by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy or the approach of “welfare and development” being propounded by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.

“Prospective investors will turn their backs on the State if Mr. Jagan is voted to power again. They will, however, be keen to invest in Andhra Pradesh if the alliance wins,” Mr.. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu announced to give old-age pension for the Backward Classes upon attaining the age of 50 and ₹6,000 monthly pension for the differently-abled persons if the alliance was voted to power.

