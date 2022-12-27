Nagururu Raghavendra is BJP Graduates’ MLC candidate for West Rayalaseema

December 27, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KURNOOL

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh said the BJP will field Nagururu Raghavendra as its candidate from the Rayalaseema West Gradautes Constituency (Kurnool-Kadapa-Anantapur) and urged the 2.9 lakh graduates, who had registered themselves as voters for the March 2023 MLC elections, to vote for him.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatesh said that out of 2.9 lakh voters, 90,000 were enrolled with the help of the BJP. He added that a majority of the employees and teachers were unhappy with the ruling party. Some of the rural poor, who are getting money under different welfare schemes, are in favour of the ruling party but the majority does not want the government to retain power as it had ignored the development of the region, Mr. Venkatesh alleged.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation collects a huge amount of taxes, but it goes into the coffers of the State government with no development for the city, he alleged. There is abundant water flowing through the region, but not a drop to irrigate the parched lands, he said, adding that not a single project was completed.

The Centre has not received any proposal from the State government on the shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool, the former MP said.

All the investments that were supposed to come to Andhra Pradesh have gone to Telangana, Mr. Venkatesh claimed, urging the government to focus on improving its finances by increasing its revenue generation.