Nagula Chaviti celebrated with fervour

Devotees performed special pujas at anthills

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 30, 2022 00:53 IST

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh,29/10/2022:  Devotees offer milk and eggs at what is believed to be a snake pit near Police control room, on the auspicious Nagula Chavithi festival, in Vijayawada on  Saturday. Photo: G N RAO / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Thousands of devotees celebrated Nagula Chaviti festival by performing puja at anthills in Guntur, Krishna and NTR Districts.

The anthills were decorated with flowers and milk was offered before the anthills in the name of Snake God, on October 30, (Saturday).

The devotees, including children, visited the anthills at different places and in temples and offered sacred ‘haratis’.

Heavy rush was seen at Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy temple at Ayyappa Nagar, Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yenamalakuduru, and the anthills at Nunna, S.R.R. College, Agiripalli, Ajit Singh Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam and other places.

The Endowments Department officials arranged queue lines at Shivalayams and Subramanyeswara Swami Devastanams for the festival. At some anthills, long queues were seen.

Villagers offered milk and dropped eggs at the anthills at Nunna, Agiripalli, Kondapalli and other places.

