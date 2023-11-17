ADVERTISEMENT

Nagula Chaviti celebrated in Vijayawada

November 17, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offered prayers at Subrahmanya Swamy temples and at snake pits in Krishna and NTR districts, among other places in the city, on occasion of Nagula Chavithi on Friday.

Long queues were witnessed at the Subramanyeswara temples at Mopidevi, atop Indrakeeladri and various other spots like Chodavaram. 

The women and young girls, dressed in traditional attire, made a beeline for anthills, colloquially known as snake pits, and burrows to offer prayers with saffron and turmeric, offering milk and eggs. Devotees thronged Lord Siva temples as well; they observe a fast and believe that one could get rid of prolonged illness by worshiping the ‘Snake God’.

CONNECT WITH US