Nagi Reddy takes a dig at Naidu for his Yudha Bheri

August 02, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Mission Vice Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on Yudha Bheri tour to irrigation projects in the State, only to stoke up regional passions.

Addressing a press conference at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office at Tadepalli, near here, on Tuesday, Mr. Nagi Reddy said the TDP president failed to complete the irrigation projects as a Chief Minister for 14 years. The most irony was that he could not even provide drinking water to his home town and Kuppam constituency.

It was the TDP government that reduced Handri Neeva as a drinking water project, he said.

Credit goes to Mr. Naidu that every year 300 mandals were declared drought hit during his rule. Only 310 tmcft water was made available to Rayalaseema through Pothireddipadu during Mr. Naidu’ s five-year rule. In comparison, 553 tmcft was released to Rayalaseema during the YSRCP rule. The people would not trust Mr. Naidu for his claims that irrigation projects would be completed if the TDP was voted to power, he added.