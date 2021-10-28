Nagavamsam community seeks BC-A status

VIZIANAGARAM

28 October 2021 22:04 IST

BC panel makes field visit to know living conditions of some castes

Nagavamsam Samkshema Sangham president and YSRCP leader Avanapu Vikram on Thursday urged the AP Backward Classes Commission to include their community in BC-A category since present BC-D status was not helping anyone to get reservation facility with heavy competition in the category.

Along with association senior leaders Kalla Gowri Sankar, Avanapu Vijay and DCMS chairperson Avanapu Bhavana, he explained the grievances of the community and sought a field-level study of the socio-economic condition of Nagavamsam community people.

A.P. Nagavamsam Corporation chairman Boddu Appala Kondamma told the media that a detailed report explaining the pathetic economic condition and lack of job opportunities had been submitted to the commission which conducted a public hearing at the Collector office.

The commission chairman A. Sankar Narayana and the members visited a few places to know the socio-economic conditions of Gowda and other castes in the town. They asked the officials to implement the government welfare schemes in letter and spirit to uplift the downtrodden and backward sections.

Earlier, Collector A. Suryakumari felicitated Justice Sankar Narayana and the members in the Collector office after completion of the second day review in the district headquarters.