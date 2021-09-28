Nagavali, Vamsadhara rivers in full spate

With the heavy inflows from catchment areas of Odisha, both Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers have been in full spate, causing tension among the people living in low lying areas.

The inflow was 5,624 cusecs and out flow was 4,663 cusecs on early hours of Tuesday. Naraynapur Anicut received 55,800 cusecs and discharge out flow was also 55,800 cusecs, according to irrigation officials.

With the impact of Cyclone Gulab, the rivers received huge inflows from their rivulets. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that the situation was under control with the continuous monitoring of inflows and outflows.

Mr. Lathkar said that the people living in low lying areas were also being alerted by explaining the latest flood situation to them. He said that enumeration process has begun in the district to assess the damage to various crops including paddy, maize and others.