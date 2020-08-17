Andhra Pradesh

Nagavali, Vamsadhara receiving huge inflows

The Srikakulam and Vizianagaram administrations are in high alert with the rivers — the Nagavali and the Vamsadhara — receiving huge inflows from their catchment areas in Odisha.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and his Vizianagaram counterpart M. Hari Jawaharlal have asked the irrigation officials to monitor the situation as the inflows are likely to increase as heavy rains are expected in the next few days under the influence of the low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

The officials say that the situation is under control. They are confident of handling any eventuality as the current inflows stand at 5,000 cusecs against 1 lakh cusecs they had handled earlier.

