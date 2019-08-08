Nagavali, Vamsadhara in spate

Heavy rain under the influence of a deep depression in the catchment areas of Odisha brought huge inflows into the Nagavali and the Vamsadhara in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

The Vamsadhara received significant inflows, providing the much-needed relief to the farmers. Consequently, about 78,000 cusecs was released from the Gotta barrage in Srikakulam district.

It was learnt that 13 persons who were trapped in the flood waters in the Nagavali had been rescued by the NDRF and Fire Department personnel. R&B Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas, and Sithampet ITDA Project Officer Saikanth Varma visited the flood-affected areas.

With the Nagavali too in spate, around 40,000 cusecs was released from the Thotapalli reservoir near Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district.

Trains cancelled

Movement of trains was affected between Vizianagaram and Rayagada in Odisha. A goods train derailed, leading to cancellation of eight trains and diversion of five others.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal reviewed the flood situation in a teleconference with the officials of the Parvatipuram division. A three-year-old girl was washed away while she was crossing a stream along with her mother in Seethagunta panchayat of Pedabayulu mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. The body was recovered by the locals later. Paderu Sub Collector G. Venkateswar said tribal people had been advised not to venture into their fields as the streams were overflowing and there was a danger of drowning.

Officials of the district administration and the ITDA were on their toes with a number of tribal hamlets losing connectivity with the mandal headquarters as roads got washed away in the Agency mandals in Visakhapatnam district.

It was learnt that Munchingput mandal received 19 cm rain, and Paderu, Pedabayaulu, and Koyyuru mandals 12 to 19 cm rain on Wednesday. A thatched house in Paderu collapsed due to rain.

The authorities stocked adequate supplies of food in the villages and medicines at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs). “We have shifted a pregnant woman whose delivery date is approaching, to the PHC,” Mr. Venkateswar said.

More rain likely

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the deep depression over north coastal Odisha moved west north-westwards and lay centred over north Odisha and neighbourhood, about 110 km south southeast of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 60 km northwest of Balasore (Odisha), on Wednesday evening.

It is very likely to move west-north westwards and weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain, was very likely to continue at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Yanam on Thursday.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam warned fishermen of strong surface winds from the westerly direction, with speed reaching 50 to 55 kmph along and off coastal A.P. The state of the sea would be rough to very rough, and fishermen had been advised not to venture into it.

According to an INCOIS bulletin, waves up to a height of 3.5 to 4.5 metres were likely along coastal A.P.

Extremely heavy rain occurred at isolated places in East Godavari, very heavy rain at isolated places in West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam districts and heavy rain at isolated places in Srikakulam district.

Visakhapatnam city has been experiencing continual drizzle with occasional heavy rain at isolated places during the last two days.