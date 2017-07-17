Nagavali in spate as rains lash Odisha

Following heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Nagavali in Odisha, the river is in spate at many places along its course on the Andhra-Odisha border.

According to District Collector Vivek Yadav, threat is looming over several villages in the Parvathipuram revenue division.

Vehicular traffic between Parvathipuram and Rayagada was disrupted because flood waters submerged part of the National Highway 36.

He said access to Poornapadu, Labasu, Kottu and Gompa villages in Komarada mandal and Basangi in Jiyyammavalasa mandal was cut off due to the floods.

Parvathipuram RDO Sudershan Dora is monitoring the situation at Kuneru. He alerted tehsildars of Komarada, Jiyyammavalasa, Kurupam, Parvathipuram, and Garugubilli mandals to closely monitor the situation and shift people from the low-lying areas and those living along the river course to safer places, if necessary.

Meanwhile, irrigation officials lifted eight gates of the Thotapalli barrage and released 23,000 cusecs of water as the level at the barrage was 29,000 cusecs at 4 p.m.

The RDO said the situation would become normal by late in the evening as the inflow into the river in Odisha was receding.

Meanwhile, the Railways cancelled or diverted several express and passenger services, including Samata Express and Rayagada-Vijayawada passenger, after a railway over-bridge at Theruvali in Rayagada district of Odisha washed away.

Heavy rain forecast

Staff Reporter in Kakinada writes: With the meteorological department forecasting heavy rains from Monday, the East Godavari district administration is on high alert.

Officials at the ground level on Sunday commenced sensitisation programmes for residents of low-lying areas, besides identifying permanent structures to open relief camps in the event of floods to the Godavari. At a meeting here, Collector Kartikeya Misra asked the officials to work in tandem to render timely service and minimise losses. Efforts were on to ensure drinking water, groceries, and kerosene in the low-lying areas.

“Priority is also to ensure there is no damage to the communication system,” Mr. Misra said.