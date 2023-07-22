ADVERTISEMENT

Nagarjuna University to conduct entrance exam for newly-introduced PG courses in Andhra Pradesh on August 10

July 22, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Aspirants are advised to apply before July 31, says Director of Admissions

The Hindu Bureau

G. Anita, Director, Directorate of Admissions of the Acharya Nagarjuna University | Photo Credit: Vijay kumar

The Acharya Nagarjuna University is going to conduct entrance exams for the newly- introduced Post Graduation courses on August 10.

In a statement here on Saturday, G. Anita, Director, Directorate of Admissions of the University, said that the aspirants should enrol to appear for the exams. She said that the university has designed these new courses for employment in industries. 

She said that the university introduced M.Sc. in Computational Data Science, Forestry, Solid Waste Management, Pollution Control and others from this academic year, for the benefit of students.

The aspirants are advised to apply before July 31 to appear for the entrance exams for these courses.

