Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal | Andhra Pradesh announces release of water for drinking purpose, amidst clashes

November 30, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - GUNTUR

Amidst ongoing political turmoil and clashes between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police personnel, Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Water Resources (Government of Andhra Pradesh) announced that water will be released from Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal on Krishna River, for the drinking purposes.

Taking to his official micro blogging social media network X (Formerly Twitter), Mr. Rambabu posted on November 30 that the State government will release the water from the Right Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar.

When general elections are in progress for Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday and all the people are in ques for exercising their franchise, the Andhra Pradesh police suddenly occupied the project site in a surprise for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government deployed a heavy number of police personnel from the Reserved Forces by early morning on Thursday. The sudden deployment of police, occupying the project, removing barricades and CCTV cameras installed by the Telangana police all happened during the night itself and by the early morning the Andhra Pradesh police almost held control over the project, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the leaders of various political parties on both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States have been reacting to this sudden development and suggesting the governments to solve the long pending issue over the project in an amicable manner.

The leaders of Opposition parties are also suspecting a political motive behind the sudden development. For instance, V. Srinivasa Rao, Secretary of CPM Andhra Pradesh observed that the clashes between two States police should be stopped immediately. “As the agricultural lands in Andhra Pradesh have been starving for water, the State government should discuss the problem with the Telangana State government and release water, instead of indulging in these kinds of clashes,” he suggested.

A senior Police officer from Andhra Pradesh told The Hindu that, “It is our long pending demand and a dream of the people of the State, hence we have deployed the forces.”

It may be worth mentioning here that, earlier the Telangana government occupied the Andhra Pradesh side of the project and took the entire project under their control, observed a senior leader from ruling YSR Congress Party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.