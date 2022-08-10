Andhra Pradesh

Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir receives copious inflows

Staff Reporter GUNTUR August 10, 2022 22:17 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:17 IST

With massive discharge from the Srisailam reservoir (3.29 lakh cusecs), the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is filled to the brim. The current water level at Nagarjuna Sagar is 575.50 feet as against the Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet and with the inflows reaching 1.69 lakh Cusecs, chances are bright for the crest gates at Nagarjuna Sagar to be lifted on Friday. The inflows could increase up to 3 lakh cusecs by Friday evening, said Irrigation engineers.

Telangana Irrigation engineers have hinted that crest gates at Sagar could be lifted on Friday morning and the Irrigation engineers in Andhra Pradesh have started taking contingency measures.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Pulichintala balancing reservoir is also receiving good inflows and the current water level stands at 152.46 feet and the capacity has touched 17.70 tmcft as against 45.77 tmcft. Since the storage at Prakasam Barrage is minimal at just 3.05 tmcft, there could be a massive discharge from the barrage in the coming week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...