Nagarjuna Reddy is APERC Chairman

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan after administering the oath to C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, extreme left, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan after administering the oath to C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, extreme left, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, retired Judge of the A.P. and Telangana High Court, was sworn in as Chairman of the A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) here on Wednesday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Mr. Reddy, who replaced G. Bhavani Prasad. He would hold that post for five years.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, Energy Secretary N. Srikant and Principal Secretary (political) Praveen Prakash were among those present.

