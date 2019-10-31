Nagarjuna Reddy is APERC Chairman

C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, retired Judge of the A.P. and Telangana High Court, was sworn in as Chairman of the A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) here on Wednesday.
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Mr. Reddy, who replaced G. Bhavani Prasad. He would hold that post for five years.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, Energy Secretary N. Srikant and Principal Secretary (political) Praveen Prakash were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor