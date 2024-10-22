GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nagarjuna launches new Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Anantapur

Published - October 22, 2024 08:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna inaugurating the new Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Anantapur.

As the brand ambassador, Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Tuesday launched the new showroom of Kalyan Jewellers at 80 ft road, Surya Nagar in Anantapur town. The showroom features an extensive range of designs from various collections of the brand. The launch drew an enthusiastic crowd, with fans and patrons alike gathering to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

On the occasion, Mr. Nagarjuna said he is proud of his long-standing association with Kalyan Jewellers. “Their commitment to the company’s motto of ‘Trust is Everything’ sets them apart in the industry. The company’s unwavering dedication to service excellence and customer centricity makes them stand out,” he said.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said: “Over the years, we have strategically expanded our presence in the region and we believe that the showroom in Anantapur will further solidify our market position, while offering greater convenience and accessibility to our valued customers.” The Jewellers has also announced several offers, giving patrons the opportunity to make significant savings on their purchases.

