Nagari once again a red zone with five COVID-19 cases

25 May 2020 23:34 IST

Chittoor district reports six new cases

The emergence of five cases of COVID-19 in Nagari Assembly Constituency has once again led to erecting of new containment zones at Puttur, Nindra and Vijayapuram mandals on Monday, after a lull of a month. The district reported six cases, including one from Tirupati urban limits on Monday.

Nagari reported nine positive cases in April and all of the patients were discharged. According to COVID-19 Special Officer (Nagari) P. Ravi Raju, the five cases in the constituency included three with Koyambedu links in Puttur and Vijayapuram mandals, while two were visitors from Mumbai, who came to attend a funeral at Nindra.

The police, revenue and medical department personnel rushed to the new containment zones and undertook disinfecting drive, and arranged quarantine of the possible secondary contacts from the residential areas. The suspect cases from the three mandals were shifted to the Government Hospital at Puttur for collection of swabs.

Woman tests positive

It was observed that a woman from Gate Puttur locality in Puttur municipality limits had come from Chennai a few days ago. On information from neighbours, the COVID-19 task force personnel rushed there and conducted the test on her, which came out positive. She was shifted to Tirupati for isolation.

A one-km radius zone was transformed into containment zone, affecting daily wagers and roadside vendors selling vegetables and groceries. The Gate Puttur locality is predominantly populated with workers involved in various segments of construction works and petty businesses.