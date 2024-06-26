ADVERTISEMENT

Nagalakshmi returns to Guntur as Collector

Updated - June 26, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

The 2012 batch IAS officer is not new to Guntur, having worked as Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation between 2015-17

The Hindu Bureau

SP Tushar Dudi greeting the newly-appointed Guntur Collector, Nagalakshmi Selvaraj, at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, a 2012 batch IAS officer, took charge as Guntur District Collector on Wednesday at Collectorate. The newly-formed State Government transferred her from Vizianagaram district, where she was held the Collector’s role after being appointed by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she is not new to Guntur district, having worked as Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation between 2015-17, before being appointed as Joint Collector of Prakasam district between 2017-19.

She has worked as Assistant Collector of Anantapur district and Sub-Collector in Vizianagaram earlier, and served as Collector of Anantapur between 2021-23. She also worked as Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Municipal Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

After assuming charge as Guntur Collector here, Ms. Nagalakshmi said that she would effectively implement the State government’s priority projects and ensure that each welfare scheme reaches the beneficiaries. The new Collector hoped that with the support of the public representatives in the district, she could work on development projects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US