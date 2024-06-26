GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nagalakshmi returns to Guntur as Collector

The 2012 batch IAS officer is not new to Guntur, having worked as Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation between 2015-17

Updated - June 26, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
SP Tushar Dudi greeting the newly-appointed Guntur Collector, Nagalakshmi Selvaraj, at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

SP Tushar Dudi greeting the newly-appointed Guntur Collector, Nagalakshmi Selvaraj, at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, a 2012 batch IAS officer, took charge as Guntur District Collector on Wednesday at Collectorate. The newly-formed State Government transferred her from Vizianagaram district, where she was held the Collector’s role after being appointed by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in April 2023.

However, she is not new to Guntur district, having worked as Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation between 2015-17, before being appointed as Joint Collector of Prakasam district between 2017-19.

She has worked as Assistant Collector of Anantapur district and Sub-Collector in Vizianagaram earlier, and served as Collector of Anantapur between 2021-23. She also worked as Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Municipal Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

After assuming charge as Guntur Collector here, Ms. Nagalakshmi said that she would effectively implement the State government’s priority projects and ensure that each welfare scheme reaches the beneficiaries. The new Collector hoped that with the support of the public representatives in the district, she could work on development projects.

